After a few months of uncertainty, there is a little more stability in the air in Orangeburg.

S.C. State head football coach Buddy Pough will begin his 18th season as the lead dog Saturday when his Bulldogs battle the Wofford Terriers in a battle of the canines.

Pough's future has been a hot topic and even though he remains a popular figure on campus and in the community. there is no guarantee that he will be back for a 19th season. That means one of the most respected coaches in the business could be done at season's end.

"I hope not, but now, let me tell you, I'm still working," Pough said Monday at his first regular season news conference.

"It's like anything else, I come to work every day until they tell me to stop. At this point, I think I'm okay, So, I think I'll be here this weekend."

All kidding aside, Pough needs just four wins to become the program's all-time leader in career victories. But his main focus is not something that could happen four games from now.

"No, not at all, the number one is what's on my mind right now, trying to figure out how we can get through Saturday with our fannies intact," Pough said when asked about setting the record.

Pough added that he hopes his team can hang with the eighth-ranked Terriers and perhaps make some plays at the end to pull off the upset.

"It'd be a big win for us, but at the same time, it's just right now trying to keep this team improving on through the rest of the preseason games," Pough said,

"That's what I call the Wofford, the Lanes, the South Floridas, before our open sabbatical that we have on our schedule before we get a chance to go to Delaware."