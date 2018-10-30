After the first home night of the season, USC will have another early wake-up call when the Gamecocks face Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

While the kickoff time in Oxford is 11 a.m., as far as the Gamecocks are concerned, it is a nooner against Ole Miss.

But early kickoff times are of no concern to the coaches and players because during the week, pre-dawn practices are the norm.

"Our guys are in the building at 6 a.m., while you guys are still sleeping," Muschamp told the media Tuesday at his weekly regular season news conference.

"They’re having breakfast at 6. We have meetings that start at 7. I had a leadership group meeting at 6:45 this morning. Everybody is early. Everybody is there. Everybody is getting ready to go, so that’s

what we do every single day. The best feeling that I have on game day for a noon kick is when

we’re in pregame meal and there’s a lot of noise, because our guys are up, and they’re ready to

go. But we’re like that every day, so that’s a good thing. That’s an advantage we should have."

This is USC's first trip to Oxford since 2008.

