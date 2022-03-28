x
Another Gamecock enters transfer portal

As of Monday, six Gamecocks have entered the portal following Frank Martin's departure from the program.
Credit: AP
South Carolina guard Devin Carter (23) tries toss-up the offense against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We can add another name to the list of Gamecocks in the transfer portal. 

Freshman Guard Devin Carter is the fifth Gamecock to put his name in the portal since the firing of Frank Martin two weeks ago, joining Erik Stevenson, Jermaine Couisnard and Wildens Leveque. 

In his lone season at Carolina, Carter averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. He also started in seven games and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team this season. 

The Gamecocks hired Lamont Paris to replace Frank Martin as Head Coach last week. His list of eligible players has now dwindled to just seven players. 

Those players are: 

  • Ja’Von Benson
  • Keyshawn Bryant
  • Chico Carter Jr.
  • Brandon Martin
  • Tre-Vaughn Minott
  • Josh Gray
  • Jacobi Wright

