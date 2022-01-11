Another Gamecock playmaker enters transfer portal

The news came just hours after TE Austin Stogner entered the portal.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An impact player on the Gamecock offense is leaving the program.

Tight end Jaheim Bell announced Monday night that he is entering the transfer portal.

“I have always dreamed of being a collegiate athlete and to play at the highest level of college football,” Bell said Monday. “The University of South Carolina gave me that opportunity. Thank you to coach Beamer, the trainers and the entire coaching staff for always believing in me.”

"Let the road to greatness continue"

Bell had 56 catches for 757 yards and 7 TDs over three years, with 301 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Despite Bell's talent and versatility, Carolina struggled to get him the ball on a consistent basis this season, prompting frustration from Bell's family on social media.

The news is big for the Gamecock tight end room as it came just hours after tight end Austin Stogner announced his departure.