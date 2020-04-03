Irmo has been very good to Francis Marion University basketball of late.

Two years ago, Detrek Browning left as the program's all-time leading scorer. Winston Hill is on his way to leaving his own impressive mark on the program.

The Patriots concluded their season over the weekend and Hill walked off the court at Flager with a career high 35 points.

He is currently the leading scorer in the Peach Belt Conference with an average of 21.1 points per game and he ended the season ranked second in the conference with an average of 9.3 rebounds per game. As a freshman, Hill was sixth on the team in scoring and his success on the court did not go unnoticed. On three occasions, he was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week and he also earned a national award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

When the conference awards are handed out this weekend, his name could be called when it's time to announce the name of the PBC Player of the Year. Regardless of whether he wins or not, the former News19 Player of the Week has established himself as one of the premier players in the Peach Belt. Hill credits his high school coach, Tim Whipple, for getting him ready for the next level.