The Nick Saban coaching tree will be on full display Saturday night when the Gamecocks host Tennessee.

Both Will Muschamp and Jeremy Pruitt are former Saban assistants. Muschamp was Saban's defensive coordinator when LSU won the 2003 national championship. Pruitt has been on the Alabama staff for four of Saban's national championships, the most recent coming last season.

Tennessee comes in with a 3-4 record. While USC was enjoying an open date,Tennessee was getting roughed up by Alabama in Knoxville. The Volunteers are a banged up team heading into Saturday night's showdown but Muschamp says Pruitt is getting the most out of his players.

“I think you look at game one to where they are now, the improvement that Tennessee has made (is a lot)," Muschamp said.

"They had a huge win two weeks ago down at Auburn, at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and I know how difficult it is to play there. They did a really nice job in that ball game of competing and making the plays they needed to do to win the football game, so they’ve improved tremendously."

Muschamp will try to run his record against Tennessee to 7-0. He was 4-0 against the Volunteers during his time at Florida and he's gone 2-0 against Tennessee since taking over the USC program.

