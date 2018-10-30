For the second year in a row, a USC tight end is up for a national award which honors the legacies of walk-ons.

Former Cardinal Newman Cardinal Jacob August has been nominated for the award. Last year, current Baltimore Ravens rookie Hayden Hurst was a candidate for the award.

The award is presented by the Springdale (Ark.) Rotary Club and is in honor of former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth.

August began his career as a walk-on tight end in 2014. After redshirting, he caught four passes in 2015 including a touchdown against UCF. After playing in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2016, he was awarded a scholarship prior to the 2017 campaign.

This season, August has played in six games and started two.

For his career, August has 16 catches for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Without one NCAA Division I scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.

The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with Springdale Rotary Club, will host an awards ceremony on December 3, 2018 in Springdale, Ark., to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2018 winner.

