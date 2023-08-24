Miami issues arrest warrant for Antonio Brown over unpaid child support

Court documents show the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player owes $15,000 in child support payments.

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County has issued an arrest warrant for NFL star Antonio Brown over an unpaid child support payment of $15,000 which he owes to Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his child.

According to the warrant, Brown needs to pay the $15,000 he allegedly owes Jackson plus $5,000 in attorney fees in order to have the warrant rescinded.

According to reporting from Vibe, this is the second time this year a judge issued an arrest warrant against Brown over unpaid child support. The first time happened in April 2023, and Brown settled the matter by paying $30,000 to Florida Child Support.

Brown is no stranger to legal troubles. In December 2022, he faced another court-issued arrest warrant related to domestic battery with Chelsie Kyriss, the mother of three of his other children, claiming he threw a shoe at her head during a verbal argument. The charges were dropped when she recanted her statement and prosecutors determined they could not prove the battery took place beyond a reasonable doubt.

A former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown's stretch as a Buccaneer came to an end in January of 2022 after cameras captured Brown fighting with head coach Bruce Arians over playing through an ankle injury during a game between the Bucs and the New York Jets. Brown then stripped off his jersey and shoulder pads and threw his undershirt and gloves into the stands before running into the locker room to exit the game.