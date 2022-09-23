Irmo standout is one of a number of playmakers at wide receiver

The Clemson freshman from Irmo scored his first touchdown as a Tiger in Saturday's win over Louisiana Tech.

CLEMSON, S.C. — As fifth-ranked Clemson prepares to face number 21 Wake Forest, the Tigers will head to Winston-Salem with a corps of wide receivers who have not hit their peak but they continue to give the coaches plenty of options in the passing game.

Highly touted freshman receiver Adam Randall from Myrtle Beach has come back from his torn ACL which he suffered in the spring. After being limited in his Clemson debut against Louisiana Tech, Randall is expected to be turned loose for this week's game with the Demon Deacons.

Dutch Fork product Antonio Williams continues to impress in the early stages of his Clemson career.