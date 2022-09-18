Antonio Williams scores his first touchdown in orange

The Dutch Fork graduate has drawn rave reviews from head coach Dabo Swinney and Saturday's win over Louisiana Tech saw Williams score his first touchdown as a Tiger.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Antonio Williams had just two catches in Clemson's 48-20 win over Louisiana Tech but he made them count.

His first half reception of 38 yards set up the Tigers at the LA Tech 21-yard line and that led to a B.T. Potter field goal and a 13-6 Clemson lead at halftime.

In the second half as the Tiger offense found its rhythm, the former Dutch Fork standout found the end zone. D.J. Uiagalelei and Williams hooked up on a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the first touchdown as a Tiger for Williams.

After a stellar career at Dutch Fork, Williams did not arrive on the Clemson campus until the summer. But he quickly made strides learning the playbook and his dedication led to him playing in the first two games of the season. He caught four passes for 37 yards in the season opener against Georgia Tech. Against Furman, Williams caught three passes for 39 yards including a 23-yard reception which had been the longest of his career until his 38-yard catch against Louisiana Tech.