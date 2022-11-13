Antonio Williams delivers a 10-reception game for Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. — Antonio Williams continues to show that he is not a typical freshman receiver.
The Dutch Fork product has had some moments in his first season in orange and that continued in a big way Saturday in the Tigers' 31-16 win over Louisville.
In that contest, Williams recorded career highs with 10 receptions for 83 yards. Those 10 catches tied the Clemson single-game freshman record shared by Sammy Watkins (2011 vs Auburn) and Artavis Scott (2014 vs Louisville and Boston College.
Antonio also contributed 23 punt return yards to finish with a career-high 106 all-purpose yards to go with his third receiving touchdown of the season.