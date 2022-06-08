Antonio Williams has his first August practice in Orange

The highly touted receiver arrived on the Clemson campus after a stellar career for the Dutch Fork Silver Foxes.

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's first preseason practice on Friday was the first official practice for Antonio Williams.

The Dutch Fork graduate did not arrive on campus until the summer, so his practice time has been limited to the informal workouts with his teammates and the organized summer workouts under the supervision of the strength and conditioning staff.

With Clemson's offense looking for a return to its high-scoring ways, Williams will get plenty of opportunites to show he can stretch the field and give the Tigers another playmaker.