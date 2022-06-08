Antonio Williams has his first August practice in Orange

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson's first preseason practice on Friday was the first official practice for Antonio Williams.
The Dutch Fork graduate did not arrive on campus until the summer, so his practice time has been limited to the informal workouts with his teammates and the organized summer workouts under the supervision of the strength and conditioning staff.
With Clemson's offense looking for a return to its high-scoring ways, Williams will get plenty of opportunites to show he can stretch the field and give the Tigers another playmaker.
He certainly will bring a winning resume to the Upstate as Williams was a part of three state championships and the only game he lost was his final game, the 2021 5A state championship which was won by Gaffney.