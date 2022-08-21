Report: Aqib Talib stepping away from 'Thursday Night Football' gig following brother's arrest for murder

The former NFL cornerback had joined Amazon's broadcast as a contributor a month ago.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib is reportedly stepping away from his gig with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast following his brother's arrest for murder.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night that he spoke with Talib. According to Rapoport, Talib said he's stepping away "to spend time with family."

The 12-year NFL cornerback officially joined "Thursday Night Football" on Prime Video back in July as a contributor to pregame, halftime and postgame broadcasts.

The news comes after the Talib brothers were allegedly involved in a brawl at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas, on Aug. 13 that led to the shooting death of a coach.

Talib's brother, Yaqub Talib, is accused of murdering Mike Hickmon during the incident. Yaqub Talib turned himself in to Dallas County Jail on Aug. 15.

While his brother was jailed on a murder charge, witnesses told WFAA that Aqib Talib started the brawl that led to Hickmon's death.

According to witnesses, Aqib Talib was upset at the referees.

"[Aqib Talib] ran across the field and ran over on our sideline and got in the ref's face,” coach Heith Mayes, who witnessed the incident, told WFAA.

Aqib Talib's lawyer issued a statement, saying his client "was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."