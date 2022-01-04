Archery state championships wrap up in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Archery in the Schools program has been in Palmetto State schools since 2006. South Carolina was the 19th state to become involved in that program which has spread throughout the world.

The state championships for archery under the that program were decided this week in Sumter. Three divisions featuring elementary, middle school and high school competitors made up the three-day event. When it was completed, a total of more than 1,500 archers had stepped onto the court at the Sumter County Civic Center to take aim at traditional bull's eye targets or if they chose to do so, archers could take aim at a 3D virtual bull's eye.