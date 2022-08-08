Arden Conyers commits to South Carolina

The Westwood standout becomes the latest local product to commit to the Gamecocks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lamont Paris has added another local product to his 2023 recruiting class.

Westwood star Arden Conyers committed to South Carolina on Monday.

The three-star small forward chose South Carolina over Winthrop, USC Upstate and Wofford, among others.

On 247sports.com, he is rated as the 3rd best player in the state and the 47th best small forward in the Country for the Class of 2023.

Last season, he was an all-region player for the Redhawks, averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.