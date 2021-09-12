North Central grad gets ready for his final Army-Navy game

Cedrick Cunningham is one of four captains on this year's Army West Point team.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cedrick Cunningham has come a long way from his days at North Central High School.

An outstanding running back and safety at North Central High School in Kershaw, Cedrick has seen his playing time increase each season and his final season started with the honor of being named one of four team captains for the Black Knights.

The former News19 Player of the Week will play his final regular season game Saturday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey - the site of this year's Army-Navy game. The 122nd meeting between these two military academies will kick off Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on CBS and WLTX. Army has won four of the last five meetings and Cedrick will try to go 3-1 in this historic matchup.