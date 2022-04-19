Asia Dozier has found her next chapter

The Spring Valley and University of South Carolina grad will be taking her coaching talents to the Big Apple.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Gamecock and Spring Valley graduate Asia Dozier has found her next coaching assignment.

Dozier will be joining Becky Burke's staff as an Assistant at the University of Buffalo.

So grateful for the opportunity to join this amazing staff and for @beckyburke11 for believing in me just as I believe in her! & Trust me when I tell you... 🗣 Something special is brewing in Buffalo!!!

😌🤘🏽💙 #UBHornsUp https://t.co/R5j1k7u9wt — Asia Dozier (@Coach_Doz) April 19, 2022

She is fresh off of winning two State Titles as the Head Coach at Cardinal Newman.

A former News19 Player of the Week, Dozier ended her high school playing career in style, winning back to back state titles and the State's Player of the Year award.

She would go on to Carolina, where she was a key contributor to the program's first Final Four run in 2015.