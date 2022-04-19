Asia Dozier has found her next chapter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Gamecock and Spring Valley graduate Asia Dozier has found her next coaching assignment.
Dozier will be joining Becky Burke's staff as an Assistant at the University of Buffalo.
She is fresh off of winning two State Titles as the Head Coach at Cardinal Newman.
A former News19 Player of the Week, Dozier ended her high school playing career in style, winning back to back state titles and the State's Player of the Year award.
She would go on to Carolina, where she was a key contributor to the program's first Final Four run in 2015.
Basketball is in her blood. Her dad Perry played at South Carolina and was a longtime Coach at Spring Valley. After leading Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in 2017, her Brother PJ has spent the last few years in the NBA.