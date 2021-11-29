Atlanta Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson honors Ahmaud Arbery with cleats

The football player wore the customized cleats during Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Florida.

ATLANTA — Cordarrelle "Flash" Patterson stepped onto the field with a message as the Atlanta Falcons chalked in a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, the football player wore customized cleats honoring Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger who was shot and killed last year in Brunswick, Georgia.

The team snapped a photo of Patterson's black cleats which read "R.I.P Ahmaud Arbery" with two doves pictured around the message.

On his right heel was another message: "Stop systemic racism."

Patterson's homage to Arbery comes days after a nearly all-white jury found three men guilty in the murder of the 25-year-old.

The trial surrounding Arbery's death concluded Wednesday.

Arbery was killed while running through the Satilla Shores neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. More than a year later, three white men have been convicted in Arbery's killing.