When the Gamecocks take the field against Ole Miss, it's likely offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon will be on the field calling plays instead of being above the fray in the press box.

McClendon was on the field for the Missouri game when the headsets went out, but his first full game from the sidelines saw B-Mac able to communicate directly with his guys instead of talking to him through the phone.

“I definitely think it’s something he’ll do going forward,” Jake Bentley said.

“I think it was great for me to be able to talk to him and talk to Coach Werner on the phone and having Coach B-Mac right there.”

Whether it was coincidence or not, the drops that had plagued McClendon's unit were not there for the Tennessee game.

“I think it helped the receivers being there,” Bentley said.

“He’s very clam on the sidelines and it gives us a sense of confidence and a leader to rally behind if he’s there, he’s in the game with us.”

