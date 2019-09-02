When Steve Spurrier stepped down as USC's head football coach in the middle of the 2015 season, he said he wasn't retiring and if the right opportunity came along, the HBC would dust off his call sheet and get back in the game.

The right opportunity was the Alliance of American Football which will make its debut tonight with Spurrier leading the Orlando Apollos against the Atlanta Legends.

The spring league will have a 10-game schedule and the chance for the eight teams to compete for a title. Everything Spurrier wants - coaching football and being a part of a team without the seemingly 24/7 time demands that is placed on head football coaches, especially those from Power 5 schools.

"It's an opportunity for so many coaches like myself who did it for quite a while and then we were out two or three years and then this opportunity came up," Spurrier said.

"If someone said 'Steve, what would get you back in coaching?' I'd say, 'Well, a team you coach about four or five months'. There's no recruiting year round. You have an off season and you can do your own thing for half a year and coach football the other half. Be on a team and start the journey with these guys and see what we can accomplish. So, it's the perfect job for me at this time in my life."

Spurrier is the all-time winningest coach at Florida and USC. He has been an ambassador for Florida Gator athletics since 2016 and will continue in that role. But in the spring, the HBC will focused on his duties as the head coach of the Orlando Apollos.

Kickoff with the Atlanta Legends is set for 8:00 p.m. tonight on News19.