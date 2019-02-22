Bailey Harris was going to make sure that he would write the final chapter of his coaching career.

After 32 seasons, Harris announced he is leaving as the head coach of the Lexington boys basketball program. Harris told his team in the locker room after Thursday's practice. With the Wildcats currently in the midst of a record 29-game winning streak, those on the outside might think the coach wants to leave with the program still at a high level. But Harris said the record had nothing to do with his decision which he says was based on a desire to spend more time with his family which will increase by one soon with the arrival of his first grandchild.

"All of my family, my kids are all out and graduated and gone in the real world," Harris said.

"To be able to spend a little more time with them, a little more flexible time to get to them. I've always said I'd rather go a year too early than a year too late. I didn't ever want to be that coach, you've seen them before that you know that guy should have gotten out of it a year or two ago. I definitely feel like I didn't leave too late. I still feel that I've got a late and I feel this year maybe validated that part of it."

Thursday was Harris' 56th birthday and he is hoping his team gives him a belated birthday present with a win Saturday which would extend his basketball coaching career one more game.