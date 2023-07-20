Eastern Division defeats the Western Division in CPL All-Star Game

The Lexington County Baseball Stadium was the site for the Coastal Plain League All-Star Game for the second time.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the third time in franchise history and the second time in Lexington County, the Blowfish franchise hosted the annual Coastal Plain League All-Star Game.

The contest went to extra innings with the Western Division defeating the Eastern Division 8-6 in 10 innings.

The game capped off a two-day stretch where the best players in the CPL took part in a Tuesday FanFest before Wednesday's All-Star Game.