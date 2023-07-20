Eastern Division defeats the Western Division in CPL All-Star Game

LEXINGTON, S.C. — For the third time in franchise history and the second time in Lexington County, the Blowfish franchise hosted the annual Coastal Plain League All-Star Game.
The contest went to extra innings with the Western Division defeating the Eastern Division 8-6 in 10 innings.
The game capped off a two-day stretch where the best players in the CPL took part in a Tuesday FanFest before Wednesday's All-Star Game.
The CPL All-Star Game first came to the Midlands in 2007 when the Blowfish played at historic Capital City Stadium. When the Blowfish moved to Lexington County, the franchise hosted the event in 2018 before serving as the host this week for a third time.