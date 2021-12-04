Baseball players are back on the diamond at CIU

After their inaugural season was cut short in 2020, Columbia International University's Baseball team is looking to make a postseason run in 2021.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Jonathan Johnson and the CIU Rams are back on the diamond this spring.

On February 18th 2020, the team started their first season as a program.

The Rams won their first game in extra innings, winning 7-6. They would continue that success until March when the season was cut short due to the Pandemic.

Coach Johnson says that was a tough break for his team.

“I feel like we were just starting to get things going last year when things shut down, it’s hard when no one has played together in a program like this.” Coach Johnson said.

The team was able to get back in the swing of things a little bit in the fall, but coach admitted that the pandemic has presented a challenge.

“We’re an extremely young program, when you’re growing a team and growing a culture, there’s a lot that goes into it. Right now, we’re really trying to build that consistency and culture at CIU.” Coach Johnson said.

So far in the spring, the Rams have held their own, winning 18 of their 39 games this season and they have put themselves in a good place to get to the postseason.

“We’re comfortable now with who we are and our goal is to make the playoffs, and do well in the conference tournament so we have to win a few series and put ourselves in a position to do that.” Coach Johnson said.