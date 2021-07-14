Former Gilbert stars going into Coastal Carolina Hall of Fame

Connor Owings and Mike Morrison played huge roles in the 2016 national championship season.

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina has announced its Sasser Hall of Fame Class for 2021 and two former Midlands standouts are on the list.

Gilbert products Mike Morrison and Connor Owings, who were a part of the 2016 national championship baseball team, will be inducted.

During that national championship season, Owings was the Big South Player of the Year and he earned a host of All-America awards. He is currently playing baseball for the the Gateway Grizzlies, in the Frontier League. That is an independent team.

Morrison also played a pivotal role in Coastal's run to Omaha.

He was the MVP of the Big South Tournament which was played at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Mike was the closer in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Liberty. Mike was also named an All-American and after a brief career in the minors, Morrison has gotten into coaching and he's currently on the Maryland staff as the pitching coach.