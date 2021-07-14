Former Gilbert stars going into Coastal Carolina Hall of Fame

CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina has announced its Sasser Hall of Fame Class for 2021 and two former Midlands standouts are on the list.
Gilbert products Mike Morrison and Connor Owings, who were a part of the 2016 national championship baseball team, will be inducted.
During that national championship season, Owings was the Big South Player of the Year and he earned a host of All-America awards. He is currently playing baseball for the the Gateway Grizzlies, in the Frontier League. That is an independent team.
Morrison also played a pivotal role in Coastal's run to Omaha.
He was the MVP of the Big South Tournament which was played at the Lexington County Baseball Stadium. Mike was the closer in a hard-fought 1-0 win over Liberty. Mike was also named an All-American and after a brief career in the minors, Morrison has gotten into coaching and he's currently on the Maryland staff as the pitching coach.
The other inductees are Quinn Backus and Lorenzo Taliaferro of football and Letitia Saayman of the women's cross country and track & field teams.
Joining the 2016 National Championship baseball team in the Class of 2021 are former CCU baseball players Michael Paez, Zach Remillard, and G.K. Young, as well as former quarterback Alex Ross.
Coastal Carolina will induct the Class of 2021 this fall in a ceremony on Friday night, Nov. 12, along with the Class of 2020 as the 2020 Hall of Fame ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.