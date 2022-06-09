North Greenville headed to D2 World Series final

The Crusaders defeated West Chester 8-5 Thursday night to advance to Friday's contest.

CARY, N.C. — Pat Montieth’s third inning grand slam set the tone for North Greenville who defeated West Chester (PA) 8-5 Thursday at the NCAA Division II World Series.

With the win, the Crusaders (53-10) advance to the championship round without a loss in their first series appearance in program history.

On the mound, Thomas Skipper earned the win as he came out of the bullpen and went two and a third innings, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts.