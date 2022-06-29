Kingston is confident 2023 will showed marked improvement

South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston has hard data to back up his belief that 2023 will show dramatic improvement from his program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head baseball coach Mark Kingston held a Tuesday afternoon Zoom news conference with the media and the gathering came two days after Ole Miss won the College World Series.

When the final SEC regular season standings were displayed, the Gamecocks were fifth in the Eastern Division with a 13-17 league record. Ole Miss was fifth in the Western Division with a 14-16 SEC mark.

The Gamecocks did not have enough on the resume to earn a trip to the Regionals. Meanwhile, Ole Miss was able to sneak into the NCAA Tournament as a 3 seed and that's when the Rebels caught fire, not stopping until they had captured the College World Series.