Mississippi State wins College World Series

The Bulldogs dominate 2019 national champion Vanderbilt, winning the decisive game 3 by a final score of 9-0.

OMAHA, Neb. — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Will Bednar and Landon Sims combined on a one-hitter, Mississippi State scored early and built on its lead, and the Bulldogs won their first national championship with a 9-0 victory over Vanderbilt in the deciding third game of the College World Series finals.

Bednar was working on three days’ rest and walked three of the first five batters he faced before retiring 15 in a row. He turned the game over to the Bulldogs’ star closer to start the seventh.