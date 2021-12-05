x
Fireflies win their 2021 home opener

Columbia defeats the Charleston Riverdogs 4-3 in the Fireflies' first home game since August of 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the first time in more than 600 days, the Columbia Fireflies played a home game.

Segra Park was open for business Tuesday night as the Fireflies played their first home game of the 2021 season and it marked Columbia's debut as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization.

Maikel Garcia was responsible for the first runs of the season at home for the Fireflies as he delivered a 2-run double in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2. Columbia would push across a pair of runs in the eighth, rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Riverdogs with game two of the series set for tonight at 7:05 p.m.