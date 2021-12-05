Fireflies win their 2021 home opener

Segra Park was open for business Tuesday night as the Fireflies played their first home game of the 2021 season and it marked Columbia's debut as a member of the Kansas City Royals organization.

Maikel Garcia was responsible for the first runs of the season at home for the Fireflies as he delivered a 2-run double in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 2. Columbia would push across a pair of runs in the eighth, rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Riverdogs with game two of the series set for tonight at 7:05 p.m.