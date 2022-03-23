The Citadel walks it off against South Carolina

That set the stage for Jones, the Dutch Fork product who had the game-winning hit as a senior which propelled the Silver Foxes to the Class 5A state championship. Jones sent the Braswell pitch into right field for the game-winner.



The Gamecocks scored runs in each of the first two innings on a Carson Hornung RBI single in the first and Colin Burgess' first home run of the season in the second. Carolina scored its third run on a strikeout-passed ball in the sixth.



Summerville product Aiden Hunter came out of the Gamecock bullpen and worked five innings, allowing one run on three hits and he struck out one.