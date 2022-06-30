Landon Powell named D2 National Coach of the Year

Former Gamecock standout led North Greenville to its first national championship on the NCAA level earlier this month.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nearly three weeks after he led North Greenville University to a national championship, Landon Powell has been named the NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and ATEC Sports.

This award comes just one day after Powell was named the D2 Southeast Regional Coach of the Year.

in his eighth season as the head coach of the Crusaders, the former Gamecock and MLB catcher led the NGU program to its first national championship on the NCAA level.

In addition to finishing the season ranked at the top of the D2 rankings, North Greenville also captured the Conference Carolinas regular season and tournament championships on its way to the historic run in Cary, North Carolina.