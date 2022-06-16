x
Sports

Fireflies win a pitchers duel with the Carolina Mudcats 2-1

In a game that started shortly after 12 pm on a Famously Hot day at Segra Park, Columbia gets two RBIs from Dayton Dooney in a 2-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daytona Dooney delivered a first-inning sacrifice fly to score Jean Ramirez before adding a solo home run in the fourth inning to push the Fireflies past the Carolina Mudcats 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Segra Park.

Columbia starter Ben Kedrna went 4.1 innings, allowing three hits and recording six strikeouts. The win went to Ryan Hennen who went 3.2 innings, allowing four hits and the one run. Luis Barroso closed out the game with a hitless ninth to earn the save.

The series continues Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

