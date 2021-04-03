Jackie Bradley, Jr. leaving Boston, signs with the Milwaukee Brewers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Beantown to the Brew Crew.
After eight seasons playing for the Red Sox and 10 seasons in the Boston organization, former South Carolina outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. has signed a free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.
JBJ reportedly has signed a two-year, $24 million dollar contract which ill take him to the National League.
A first round pick by the Red Sox in 2011, Bradley Jr. was an All-Star in 2016 and in 2018, he was the ALCS MVP and was a part of Boston's World Series championship.
In his career with the Red Sox, JBJ was a .239 hitter with 692 hits, 98 home runs and 376 runs batted in. A 2018 Gold Glove winner, Bradley is known as one of the best outfielders in the league as his diving catches and leaping grabs have become commonplace. Now he will take his streaky hitting and defensive prowess to the Milwaukee franchise.