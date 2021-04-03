Jackie Bradley, Jr. leaving Boston, signs with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Former Gamecock Jackie Bradley, Jr. has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From Beantown to the Brew Crew.

After eight seasons playing for the Red Sox and 10 seasons in the Boston organization, former South Carolina outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. has signed a free agent contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

JBJ reportedly has signed a two-year, $24 million dollar contract which ill take him to the National League.

A first round pick by the Red Sox in 2011, Bradley Jr. was an All-Star in 2016 and in 2018, he was the ALCS MVP and was a part of Boston's World Series championship.