Gavin Caras is transferring to the Gamecock program from Vanderbilt, marking the eighth transfer for head coach Mark Kingston who continues to overhaul his roster.

Caras played in 22 games this year with 13 starts as he battled a knee injury which required minor surgery.

In 51 plate appearances in 2022, Caras hit .294 with one home runa nd 14 RBI.