Privette named a Consensus All-American

Chapin graduate adds another national award to his 2022 list of accomplishments.

Chapin graduate Will Privette was nothing short of stellar this season for the College of Charleston and the relivier is now the second consensus All-American in school history after he was named to the Baseball America All-America Third Team.

If you are scoring at home, Privette was named to six All-America teams including three second team selections by Collegiate Baseball, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

The sophomore led the nation in earned run average by nearly half of a run with a 0.91 ERA in 59.1 innings of work. Privette set a program and Colonial Athletic Association single-season record with that mark and is the only pitcher in both CofC and league history to post an ERA under one in a season.

Privette also led the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.70) and WHIP (0.78) while ranking 10th with 12 saves. The 2022 CAA Pitcher of the Year was also a finalist – the first-ever from the CAA – for the prestigious NCBWA Stopper of the Year award given to the nation's top reliever.