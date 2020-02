The first home baseball game in the 97-year history of Columbia International University went to extra innings Monday afternoon.

The Rams got an RBI from Trent Frye in the bottom of the 10th to defeat USC-Salkehatchie 7-6.

Robert Bell and Shane Hammonds each had home runs for the Rams. Bell's home run was the first at CIU's complex, a two-run shot that tied the game at 2. Hammonds hit a solo HR in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.

This is the inaugural year of CIU baseball.