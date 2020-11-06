Columbia International University head baseball coach Jonathan Johnson is also a former head coach of the Lexington County Blowfish.

The current Blowfish head coach will be joining him on the CIU staff.

Matt Padgett will be leaving his job as the head coach at Ben Lippen to move a few 100 or so yards up the driveway to the CIU campus where he will be an assistant coach under Johnson.

A former standout at Lexington High School, Padgett received All-State honors in both football and baseball. In his junior year, he helped the baseball team win the AAAA State Championship. Padgett attended Clemson University on a baseball scholarship where he hit .376 and collected 14 home runs along with 58 RBI, earning First Team All-ACC honors in his final season. He also spent two seasons as the kicker on the Clemson football team.

After being picked by the Florida Marlins in the fifth round of the 1998 amateur draft, Padgett had his best professional season with Triple-A Albuquerque in 2004, hitting 24 home runs with 93 RBI’s. He also spent time in the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs organizations, reaching as high as Triple A. During his 18-year professional playing career, he was part of several team championships and earned All-Star selections as well as an All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

At Ben Lippen, Padgett was named the head coach in 2018 and he led the Falcons to a pair of appearances in the Class 3A state championship series.