South Carolina pitchers are drafted on day three of the MLB Draft

The Gamecocks ended the draft with eight current players and three signees selected.



Lloyd, who is a three-year pitcher at Carolina, made 23 appearances for the Garnet and Black in 2021, recording two saves with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 42 batters in 41 innings pitched and had a .206 opponent's batting average. He struck out four in three innings of relief, picking up a save in an NCAA Regional win over Virginia (June 4). He also earned the save in a win over Missouri (April 10), striking out a pair in four innings of relief. Lloyd has 88 career strikeouts in 79.1 innings pitched.



Bosnic, a three-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season. He struck out 78 batters in 50.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .133 batting average. He set a program record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a win over Dayton (Feb. 21). He earned the win vs. Mercer (March 7), striking out nine in 5.2 innings of work. Bosnic picked up the win against Virginia in the NCAA Regional (June 4) and had seven strikeouts in the SEC Tournament game against Alabama (May 25).



Gamecock signee Drew Baker was picked in the 11th round (325th selection) by the Philadelphia Phillies.