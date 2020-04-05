When the calendar turns to July, it will mark the return of Blowfish Baseball.

The Lexington County Blowfish will begin its 15th season and sixth in its second home on July 1.

As opening night approaches, it will be much different than the previous 14 as the Coastal Plain League season has been delayed due to the pandemic. The college players who make up the CPL rosters will have had no games since mid-March and have been relegated to working out on their own. So this year's edition of Blowfish baseball will certainly have a different feel to it.

"To be able to play baseball is so exciting for our community in the fact that our kids are collegiate players. Many of them go to local colleges and also grew up in the area," said Blowfish team president and co-owner Bill Shanahan.

"So, that's always been a plus for Blowfish baseball summer collegiate is you get the local, emotional connections. We've got players that went to River Bluff, Lexington High, Gilbert, Cardinal Newman, Dutch Fork, Airport High School.

"We're close to announcing our Gamecock players this year and of course, we have Clemson players. We're excited about the quality of baseball we're going to have. We just want to get started and again, all based on being safe and taking care of the fan, the players, the coaches and everybody included - that we follow all the guidelines."

Shanahan says the Blowfish will adhere to the instructions of the CDC and DHEC as they look to open up the Lexington County Baseball Stadium for the 2020 season.