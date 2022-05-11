College of Charleston defeats Clemson 7-5 at Segra Park

The Cougars and Tigers squared off at the home of the Columbia Fireflies.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers put 23 batters on base, but College of Charleston limited the Tigers to five runs in the Cougars’ 7-5 victory at Segra Park on Tuesday night. The Cougars, who split the season series 1-1, improved to 32-15, while the Tigers dropped to 31-18.

Lexington graduate Jared Kirven lined a two-out, two-run double in the second inning to put the Cougars ahead, then the Tigers responded with two runs in the third inning on Max Wagner’s run-scoring single and Blake Wright’s sacrifice fly. Benjamin Blackwell lined a run-scoring single with two outs in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead. Kirven answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the score.

In the fifth inning, JT Marr grounded a two-out triple to score a run, then Landon Choboy flared a run-scoring single. Wagner crushed a two-run homer, his 23rd of the year, in the top of the sixth inning to tie the score 5-5. Sam Cochrane grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth inning, then the Cougars doubled their lead with a run in the seventh inning as Kirven reached on a fielders choice with the bases loaded with two outs..

Ty Good (8-4) earned the win in relief, while Chapin's William Privette pitched the final 2.1 innings to record his 11th save of the season. Privette recorded five strikeouts in his work at Segra Park.