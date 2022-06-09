South Carolina starter enters the NCAA transfer portal

After two seasons in the Gamecock program, Colin Burgess is departing and will look to land at another Power 5 program.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A defensive stopper behind the plate and a two-year starter for the Gamecocks has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Colin Burgess is now a free agent and is the first starter to enter the portal since Carolina's season ended last month at the SEC Tournament in Hoover.

Coming off labrum surgery which prevented him from fully taking part in fall practice, Burgess hit .205 with five home runs and 25 RBI.