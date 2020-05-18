The Furman baseball program has played its last game for the immediate future.

Furman University announced on Monday the school is discontinuing baseball and men’s lacrosse effective immediately., Those cuts are due to the financial losses that have been caused by COVID-19i.

Other measures off the field that are being implemented include furloughs and a reduction in the salaries of the president and senior administrators.

Furman President Elizabeth Davis made the announcement Monday, in addition to stating the university is focused on returning in the for fall for in-person instruction.

The school says it will honor the scholarships of current and incoming student-athletes on the baseball team and men’s lacrosse team for the remainder of their undergraduate academic careers at Furman.

"As we all know from our shared experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a global crisis we could not have imagined six months ago," said Davis in a statement.

"We are taking these steps to ensure that our university can thrive and continue to carry out its academic mission at the highest level of quality and engagement.



"Although our fall semester might feel different than usual, I'm looking forward to welcoming first-year and returning students back to campus for a uniquely Furman experience."

The Furman baseball program first began competing in 1896.

"This is a difficult day for Furman Athletics," said Director of Athletics Jason Donnelly in a statement.

"We are proud of Furman's athletics history and tradition and the student-athletes and coaches who have competed as Paladins. Moving forward, Furman Athletics will operate as an 18-sport varsity program that supports academic and athletic excellence, financial stability, gender equity and sustainable competitive success with an emphasis on revenue generation and philanthropy.



"Our immediate focus is on supporting our student-athletes and coaches impacted by today's decisions, as well as our alumni and fans who so passionately support our programs," Donnelly added. "The legacy of Furman baseball and men's lacrosse will be remembered and celebrated."

One of the Furman assistants is Orangeburg native Kaleb Davis who has been the Paladins pitching coach since July of 2016.

Clemson head baseball coach Monte Lee sent out a tweet in support of the Furman coaching staff.

Lee is a Lugoff native who has faced the Paladins numerous times as the head coach at Clemson and previously at the College of Charleston.



