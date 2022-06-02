Chapin product earns All-America status

The Chapin product is just the third reliever in the history of the Cougar program to earn All-America honors and the first to do so since 2007.

The reigning Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year set a CAA single-season record with a 0.91 ERA and the first pitcher in league history to finish a season with an earned run average under one.

Privette currently leads the nation in both ERA (0.91) and hits allowed per nine innings (4.70) and ranks second in WHIP (0.78).



He also ranks in the top-10 nationally with a CAA-best 12 saves, a total which ties him for fifth on the school's single-season list. The 6-foot-6 right-hander worked at least two full innings in 19 of his 25 appearances this season with 10 of his 12 saves coming in outings spanning at least two frames. Privette struck out 80 batters in 59.1 innings of work averaging more than 12 K's per nine frames.