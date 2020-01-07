Blowfish Baseball prepares for another Opening Night

The Lexington County Blowfish will begin the 2020 season Wednesday night but will do so with health guidelines in place due to the pandemic.

The 15th season of Blowfish Baseball and the sixth in Lexington County will be unlike any other.

The coronavirus has caused Coastal Plain League teams in North Carolina and Virginia to cancel their seasons. But with South Carolina and Georgia having relaxed crowd size restrictions recently, that will allow Lexington County, Macon and Savannah to compete against each other in the first ever Southern Summer Ball Series.

But before the Blowfish meet their CPL rivals, they will host the Bomb Island Bombers on Opening Night followed by a game with the Lake Murray Purple Martins. The Bombers and Purple Martins are players from a local summer collegiate baseball developmental camp run by current Columbia International University and former Blowfish head coach Jonathan Johnson. Coincidentally, Blowfish head coach Matt Padgett was recently hired as a CIU assistant under Johnson. Padgett is a former Lexington and Clemson standout who is in his first stint as Lexington County's head coach.