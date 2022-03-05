BullStreet Fan Fest gives fans a reason to get to the park early

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best college baseball rivalry in the country moved to Segra Park on Saturday for the neutral site of the weekend series.
With Game one at Founders Park and Game three set for Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the game two neutral site was at the home of the Columbia Fireflies.
Segra Park hosted the second matchup of the weekend between the Gamecocks and the Tigers but four hours before the first pitch, the Segra Park Plaza drew a large contingent of fans for food and music.
Columbia-based band "Tokyo Joe" headlined the BullStreet Fan Fest which featured food trucks and beer trucks, giving fans a chance to fill their appetites before they headed into the park for the 4:00 p.m. contest.