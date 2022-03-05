BullStreet Fan Fest gives fans a reason to get to the park early

The Segra Park plaza offered fans of the Gamcocks and Tigers plenty of food and music leading up to the Battle at BullStreet between the arch-rivals.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The best college baseball rivalry in the country moved to Segra Park on Saturday for the neutral site of the weekend series.

With Game one at Founders Park and Game three set for Sunday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the game two neutral site was at the home of the Columbia Fireflies.

Segra Park hosted the second matchup of the weekend between the Gamecocks and the Tigers but four hours before the first pitch, the Segra Park Plaza drew a large contingent of fans for food and music.