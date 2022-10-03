Clemson and College of Charleston tickets go on sale Friday morning

The Tigers and Cougars will meet May 10 at the home of the Columbia Fireflies

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, SC –Tickets for the Clemson vs College of Charleston baseball game at Segra Park May 10 will go on sale to the general public tomorrow, Friday, March 11 at 10 am.

Tickets for the collegiate face-off start at just $5 and range from $5 to $12. Premium seating options are available and start at $14 per person.

For more information on premium seating options, fans can visit the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park, head to FirefliesTickets.com or call the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487.

This will be the second Clemson vs College of Charleston game to be played at Segra Park. The Tigers and the Cougars battled it out in the BullStreet District for the first time on March 20, 2019 in front of more than 4,000 fans. The Tigers won the game 4-1 behind six scoreless innings of work from their bullpen. The May 10 game will be the second time the Tigers will play at Segra Park in 2022, following their appearance in the Battle at BullStreet game against the South Carolina.