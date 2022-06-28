Bosnic enters the transfer portal

South Carolina pitcher Julian Bosnic is leaving the program after four seasons which saw him battle injuries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Julian Bosnic's up and down career is apparently over as he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to GamecockCentral.com.

Bosnic battled injuries during his four seasons in Columbia. He missed his freshman season after Tommy John surgery and then his 2020 season was ended in March when COVID cancelled sports across the country.

In 2021, Bosnic was solid coming out of the bullpen, posting a 2.84 earned run average to go with 78 strikeouts compared to 25 walks in nearly 51 innings on the mound.

After coming back for his fourth season, the redshirt junior was expected to be a weekend starter but he never saw the field after being shut down in the preseason after suffering a flexor strain in his elbow. In April, Bosnic had what was called "minor" surgery on his elbow which officially ended his season.