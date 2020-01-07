MiLB Baseball will not play in 2020

The coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the sports landscape.

Minor League Baseball in the Midlands will not happen in 2020.

The Columbia Fireflies announced Tuesday that the entire schedule for all 160 minor league teams in the U.S. and Canada has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept across the world.

Back in March, the entire sports landscape was put on hold due to the pandemic. On March 12, Minor League Baseball, in conjunction with health officials and the Federal government, had announced the 2020 season would be delayed. The Fireflies had hoped Opening Night would happen at some point but instead, there will be no ceremonial first pitch to crank up the 2020 minor league season.