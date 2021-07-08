Fireflies explode for 20 runs against Charleston

Columbia defeats the Riverdogs 20-1 behind a record-setting night from Juan Carlos Negret.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – Juan Carlos Negret was historic in multiple facets in the Fireflies 20-1 rout of the Charleston RiverDogs at Segra Park Thursday evening.

The outfielder finished the night 3-5 at the dish with four runs scored and seven RBI. The seven RBI are the most in Columbia Fireflies (28-25) history, breaking his own mark of six, which both him and Scott Manea have accomplished in a Fireflies uniform.

In his third two-homer game of the season, Negret was able to match Brandon Brosher, Dash Winningham and Matt Winnaker for most homers in a single-season in franchise history. He hit his 13th blast of the season in the bottom of the eighth with a pair of outs off RiverDogs (38-17) outfielder Garrett Hiott, who entered the game that inning as the first position player to pitch in a Fireflies game since Rubendy Jaquez did so May 15.

The Fireflies 20 runs are the most in franchise history too. The most runs Columbia has scored in a single game is 16. They have done that multiple times, but most recently did it July 2, 2018 at Augusta. Prior to moving from Savannah to Columbia, the Sand Gnats scored 20 runs last August 4, 2015.

The last time a player had four runs scored in a single-game for Columbia was when Jacob Zanon scored four runs July 19, 2017 at Lexington. Thursdsay agains Charleston, the top four of the order, Maikel Garcia, Herard Gonzalez, Darryl Collins and Negret all scored four runs. Their combined lines were 9-16, 6 BB, 1 HBP, 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 16 R, 13 RBI.