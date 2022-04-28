Scottie Scheffler shows off his fast ball

The reigning Masters champion returned to familiar territory Wednesday night as he took center stage at the Astros-Rangers game in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Texas — it was just a few weeks ago when the world's top-ranked golfer secured his first major title as he was victorious in the Masters.

Wednesday night, Scottie Scheffler was in Arlington where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the visiting Houston Astros.

Scheffler is a native of Dallas and jumped at the chance to make the short drive to Globe Life Field where he wore his Masters champion green jacket and while it isn't too comfortable throwing a pitch wearing a jacket, Scheffler made it work as his pitch was a tad high but did not find the dirt.