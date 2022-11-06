North Greenville coaches have a Carolina connection

CARY, N.C. — North Greenville University's head baseball coach is Landon Powell, the former South Carolina catcher who was on the 2002 team which came within one win over Texas of winning a national championship.
But Powell was finally able to enjoy the thrill of closing the deal as North Greenville defeated Point Loma 5-3 Friday night to win the D2 College World Series,
However, another former Gamecock standout is on the NGU staff. Spring Valley product Trey Dyson who also played on that 2002 team is the Crusaders' recruiting coordinator/hitting coach. Dyson is a former assistant coach at Blythewood, Ben Lippen and the Lexington County Blowfish.