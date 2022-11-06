North Greenville coaches have a Carolina connection

Two former South Carolina standouts on the diamond played a big role in North Greenville University winning the NCAA D2 national championship.

CARY, N.C. — North Greenville University's head baseball coach is Landon Powell, the former South Carolina catcher who was on the 2002 team which came within one win over Texas of winning a national championship.

But Powell was finally able to enjoy the thrill of closing the deal as North Greenville defeated Point Loma 5-3 Friday night to win the D2 College World Series,